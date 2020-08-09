Greenleaf series finale: Merle Dandridge teases ‘meaningful’ end







In just a matter of days from now, the Greenleaf series finale is going to arrive and you better consider this, first and foremost: It’s going to be powerful. Very powerful. There’s no other way to think about it judging from how this past installment ended. We still do not know for sure the fate of Bishop Greenleaf, and we are very-much hoping to see him making it through the metaphorical fire. We just don’t think it’s going to happen.

So what makes us feel a little more worried about Bishop’s fate? Think here in terms of what star Merle Dandridge had to say on the subject in a new interview with Variety:

“It’s deeply meaningful and transformative. That’s what I would say … Change is always difficult. No one is promised an easy life. Life is going to be difficult, but if you abide in those transformative times and push through them and let them teach and guide and grow you, you can find the redemptive purpose in it on the other side. There will be a satisfying sense of hope for the future.”

It does sound like there could be a happy ending once you get to the end of all of this — or at the very least, something that looks a little bit like a happy ending. It may just come with further hardship and consequences, including seeing something terrible happen to a character like Bishop. Hopefully, though, his redemption story and comeback will serve as inspiration for everyone as they strive to move forward.

