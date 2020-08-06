Greenleaf season 5 episode 8 (series finale) promo: Saying goodbye







Greenleaf season 5 episode 8 is the series finale, and it’s going to be an emotional curtain call to what has been one heck of a powerful show.

If you want to be choked up all over again, either watch or re-watch the official promo below. Lade Mae Greenleaf is speaking about “what is yet to be,” and the entire speech feels in some ways like a sermon … a chance to see her being the one to deliver the word in a way that Bishop would be proud of. While it’s far from confirmed that Keith David’s character is in fact dead, signs do point to that being the case. What he suffered at the end of this past episode did feel like a stroke, and the show created such a powerful moment with him seemingly writing down “I do” to Lady Mae before it was all over. It’s hard to walk that back and have him just be okay.

What matters for this series finale is what lessons have been learned. Bishop came clean with so many of his sins, so will that be an inspiration for others? What will become of Cavalry now? We wouldn’t necessarily be shocked if there is some sort of time jump in this last episode to create a much better sense of now only where everyone is, but also what they are up to and how they have taken something away from this show.

Also, we feel like there could be at least another few teases stuff in here as to what the potential spin-off could be. For the time being, it feels like the front-runner is probably some sort of show that is revolving around Zora and Sophia.

What do you want to see when it comes to Greenleaf season 5 episode 8?

