Greenleaf season 5: Keith David, cast reflect on series’ legacy







Last night on Greenleaf season 5, we had what has to be one of the most gut-wrenching episodes of the entire series. (Spoilers within if you’re behind.)

At the end of episode 7, we saw Bishop Greenleaf seemingly pass away from what looked to be a stroke. It was devastating, given that he was just planning his wedding and he had just bared his soul to the entire congregation. Is it possible that he somehow survives? We don’t want to say for sure that he’s gone, but it’s hard to imagine that the finale will feature him as the same man he’s been for the better part of the series. This was a parting of one chapter of his life, if his life even continues.

So while you continue to be emotional about the events of last night’s episode, why not get emotional hearing the cast and crew talk about what happened? In the video below, Keith David, Merle Dandridge, and the rest of the cast reflect on the journey that they’ve gone on all of these years and what the show and its messaging has meant to them. We do think that it’s about faith, but also expressions that are tangentially related to that — think about love, family, and confession. These characters are not angels, and nor were they ever meant to be.

Within the last episode, there will be a lot of reflection from these characters — maybe we’ll get some cameos, as well, and get a much stronger sense of what the future holds.

What did you think about last night’s big Greenleaf season 5 episode?

Five years shared. We’ve cried together and laughed together. You’ve become a part of us, and we’ve become a part of you. Tell us your stories & what #Greenleaf means to you in the comments below 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/avOA5aDDmb — Greenleaf OWN (@GreenleafOWN) August 5, 2020

