Perry Mason finale: Robert Downey Jr., Matthew Rhys speak out







With the Perry Mason finale slated to air on HBO this weekend, we are excited to learn more about what’s ahead. Of course, before we do that, we’re just as happy to hear from some of the series’ primary driving forces.

In the video below, you can see series star Matthew Rhys discuss playing Mason with executive producer Robert Downey Jr. — a guy who ironically was at one point assigned to the part. Rhys discusses the process of bringing the character to life, his collaborations, and his experience working on the entirety of the first season. It’s a fun, far-ranging conversation, or at least as far-ranging as one can be that takes place within this particular amount of time.

What’s also exciting about seeing Matthew’s enthusiasm for the character is of course knowing that Perry Mason season 1 is not the end of the road for the series. We know that there will be a chance to see the story continue, and with that a chance to see this character evolve a little bit more beyond who we’ve seen him be so far. In a lot of ways, season 1 has served as an origin story — basically, we’ve been seeing this whole time a journey from Perry as he figures out precisely the sort of person he wants to be. Of course, that also means the sort of professional he wants to be on the job.

Moving forward now, we have to just wonder how this season will end and the impact that the journey and this trial has on Mason moving forward. We’re probably not going to see season 2 for a while for a multitude of reasons, so we’re going to have to let this simmer for at least a good while.

