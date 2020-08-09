Agents of SHIELD season 7 video: Clark Gregg on saying goodbye







We know that Wednesday night marks the end for not just Agents of SHIELD season 7, but the series overall. It’s a sad thing to think about, given that some of these characters had an incredible journey to get to this point. We don’t want to see it end, mostly because we’ve seen some of these characters go through so much in the first place. We’ve seen their victories, their failures, and their battles. We never really want things to end.

Yet, here we are now at what is the proverbial end of the road. We have to be okay with the concept of saying goodbye now … even if it’s really something that we don’t want to do.

In the video below, you can see none other than Clark Gregg open up about what it’s like saying goodbye to this show and Phil Coulson, while also thanking everyone for watching for so many years. Few people have had a cooler Marvel journey than Clark, who started playing Coulson in the movies before eventually landing on this show. Agents of SHIELD debuted as a huge hit, though there were probably a lot of people out there who probably checked out the series thinking that it was going to be identical to the movies and feature a ton of cameos. That didn’t happen, and the show wasn’t perfect right away.

Now that the dust is settling now, we do at least think that this show did a great job of rising to the occasion. It got better and better over time, and in general the last four seasons have been nothing short of fantastic. There have been great twists along the way, fun new characters, and stories that push the superhero genre to the limit.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Agents of SHIELD right now

What do you want to see when it comes to the upcoming Agents of SHIELD series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around to get some additional updates when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







