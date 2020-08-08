Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 3 video: The impact of the time jump







As we prepare for Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 3 on Syfy this weekend, one thing is abundantly clear: This is going to be a very different show! After all, it’s been a good while since some of these characters have been around Purgatory, and they are coming back to a very different world.

It made a good bit of sense for the writers to throw in here some sort of time jump. Just remember here that the show has been off the air for the past couple of years, and this is a way to represent that in terms of the story. 18 months is enough of a jump to create sweeping changes, but it’s not so big that all of the established characters are different people entirely. There’s a fun, crazy, and perhaps dangerous playground (is that even the right word?) for these characters to explore, and that includes some new villains, as well.

The promo below gives you a sense of what’s going to be coming over the weeks ahead, including questions about how some of our heroes were in the garden for so long … and also how different the new world is that they find themselves in. There is still action, a lot of crazy-supernatural stuff, and of course bloodshed. It’s the same show, just operating on a slightly different canvas.

Think of it like this — the first two episodes were really used as a way to tie together a lot of events from the end of season 3. They set the stage for what’s to come, but we don’t think that they’ve done so much as to dictate the entire path. There is still a way to have some casual exploration through in here, as well.

#WynonnaEarp Season 4 still has plenty to come, starting with an all-new episode this Sunday at 10/9c on @SYFY. pic.twitter.com/NP9dWvGuk6 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) August 7, 2020

