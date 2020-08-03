Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Trouble with the law







Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 3 carries with it the title of “Look at Them Beans,” which we personally believe to be a rather outstanding name. Will that translate over to an outstanding story? We hope so, given the love and enthusiasm that has come out of the season so far.

So what’s at the center of this particular episode? Think in terms of Wynonna being in trouble — albeit a different sort than any other that we have seen her come across so far. This time around, Wynonna could be running from something a little bit different than your run-of-the-mill monster or demon. Think in terms of the law instead. That’s not exactly the easiest adversary to take on, no? Especially since Wynonna’s history there is rather complicated in itself.

If you do want to get some more information now all about what’s ahead, be sure to check out the full Wynonna Earp season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

Wynonna finds herself on the wrong side of the law and Doc partners with a new demon.

Just as we’re worried about Wynonna and the danger she finds herself in, we gotta admit that we’re worried about Doc and this new partnership, as well. We all know the phrase “making a deal with the devil,” and we’re not sure that making a deal with a demon is going to be going over any better. There could be dramatic consequences to just about every action, and overall this season is moving along like a freight train. Who knows where it’s necessarily going to stop next? We just hope that every step of the way, we get more drama and excitement … though we also kinda want beans. Go ahead and blame the title for that.

