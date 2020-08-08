NCIS season 18: How a New Orleans storyline could impact show







At the moment, trying to find out specifics in regards to NCIS season 18 is a challenge like no other. The writers haven’t said all that much about the story in months, and really the only reports that are out there are the ones suggesting that Maria Bello is leaving.

Yet, thanks to some news coming out about NCIS: New Orleans, we at least have a sense of one thing: The flagship series exists in a world where the global health crisis happened. The spin-off is going to focus on the pandemic early on this season, and with that, we have to assume that there could be an acknowledgment of it, at least, on the flagship show.

Now, we understand that this may sound like a “go figure” thing. How in the world can NCIS steer clear of one of the most devastating events in modern history? Well, there are those out there who would prefer the show to be a source of escapism, and we definitely do understand that in the end. Yet, at the same time, NCIS is a show that does address issues pertaining to the real world. They may not dwell on it, but all signs point more than ever to the health crisis being a part of this show. Rather than focusing exclusively on it, though, we could see NCIS being more about how the agents continue to their jobs and solve cases during what is such a trying time.

