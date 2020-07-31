NCIS season 18: Why the show shouldn’t kill off Jack Sloane







We’re a good week removed now from the reports that Maria Bello is leaving NCIS. Still, there is no official comment on the subject from either Bello or the show’s producers, and it’s with that in mind that we’re doubtful there will be a lot of news on it in the near future. Clearly, there is no hurry to make any additional announcements … which makes sense, given that it’s not as though the season is premiering over the next couple of months. Filming has yet to begin; heck, we haven’t even heard an official start date yet.

For the sake of this article, we’re hear to primarily do one thing: Make it clear to the producers that they shouldn’t kill off Jack under any circumstances … and there are a number of reasons for that.

1. Don’t repeat history – The show’s already done this with multiple other series regulars, including Clayton Reeves and Caitlin Todd. They did it to Ziva David, as well, and it wasn’t until “She” that we learned that she is actually alive.

2. What would the point be? – Is there anything accomplished by killing Jack? Whatever emotion that Gibbs could feel by her departure can still be there if she just gets a new job or leaves town. You don’t need to go so far as to kill her off. We don’t need her to sacrifice herself for the sake of anyone else. Even if there is no assurance that Maria will ever return after her upcoming eight-episode arc, killing her isn’t the answer. They didn’t kill off Abby and Pauley Perrette has made it clear that she is never coming back.

3. Give viewers hope – Maybe it’s hope for a potential return down the road, or at the very least it’s hope that the character is off somewhere happy. We know that she’s only been a big part of the series for the past few years, but we’ve grown attached to her as a character.

Do we think that the writers already have a plan for what they want to do with Sloane? Sure, but we don’t think that they are so deep into the writing process that it is set in stone yet. No matter what they choose, keeping her alive seems like the best option … and it’s not even close.

Do you think that NCIS season 18 will kill off Sloane?

