Outlander season 6: Sam Heughan on show’s expanded universe







Outlander season 6 is hopefully going to start filming at some point in the months to come, and there is a LOT of different stuff to prepare for. A Breath of Snow and Ashes is one of the most expansive books in the Diana Gabaldon series — there’s a good story for just about everyone, the stakes are high given the time period and the climate, and there’s a chance to really evolve these characters. We’ve known them for so long, and yet there are new wrinkles and ideas to explore.

For many of the show’s cast, there’s an excitement that comes with that — and, of course, also an eagerness to just get back on set in general. Everyone’s been stuck at home due to the global health crisis, and that has led to almost everyone getting itchy to get back to work. Here is what Sam Heughan had to say, per Parade, during the show’s recent PaleyFest panel:

“First, I will be excited there will be no more Zoom calls. We can all drink to that. I am excited to see where Jamie goes this season, but to be honest, we now have six, almost seven, years of experience behind us. We have scenes, we have characters, we have things in the books we haven’t covered. We can call back on stuff. We have seen there are other time travelers out there. It feels as though the universe is opening up a bit more for us to draw upon, as well for the writers. For the actors, we have all that experience with each other. We know how each other works now and, most of the time, we enjoy working together.”

We have a feeling that the “other time travelers” part of this could come back in season 6, especially given the recent introduction of Wendigo. For Jamie Fraser, he’s more of a leader than ever and we’ll continued to see that explored — alongside the ever-strengthening relationship with his family. The world of Outlander is bigger than ever, and with that universe comes so many more possibilities.

