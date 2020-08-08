Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: The first nominations







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we saw the most serious move made in the game so far. After all, the nominations were officially announced!

Before getting to that, though, let’s backtrack and hand over some of the information you may have missed from yesterday. If you did not know Kaysar was the winner of the first safety suite competition, which effectively grants him the ability to be both immune and also transfer it over to someone else. He chose to do so to Janelle, and thanks to that Head of Household Cody’s initial plan was completely thwarted. He needed to come up with another option — with this in mind, the plan to nominate Keesha was born.

Want some more news on Big Brother 22 in video form? Then be sure to watch the latest at the bottom of this article! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more insight and remember to view our full show playlist. We’ll have live feed updates all season long…

At present, it feels like Keesha is the target mostly due to the fact that she is one of the easiest people for Cody to go after. She doesn’t have too many allies, and with that, getting her out won’t create any significant blowback on Cody down the road. That is what he is currently hoping for out of this game. We don’t think that’s going to work, but we get the sense that his plan is to split up Keesha and Memphis (who previously played on the same season) to get Memphis on his side.

Keesha was nominated this evening alongside Kevin, who at the moment feels like a potential pawn … but that can so easily change within the world of this game.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information when it comes to Big Brother

What do you think about the nominees this time around in the Big Brother 22 house?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news related to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







