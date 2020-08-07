Selling Sunset season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Has Selling Sunset been renewed for a season 4 at Netflix, or should we at least suspect something to happen here? Within this article, we’re going to be breaking that down — plus, discussing a wide array of other topics.

Let’s start with what we know … or in this case, what we really don’t know. After all, there is no formal renewal for a Selling Sunset season 4. We’re hoping that there is going to be some sort of news on the subject before too long, but we don’t think that there is going to be some sort of extreme rush to throw it back on the service.

Just think about it like this — it’s hard for a lot of shows to film at the moment. Because of that we don’t foresee any network or service out there rushing to give us any more of one particular show. They are going to take their time, and then hopefully deliver some good news later. Also, we would imagine that a show like this would be dependent in part on people being rather interested in real estate … and we’re not sure just how exciting that market is at the moment.

Much like any other reality show that is out there, we imagine that there are a few different things that will be thrown into the equation for Selling Sunset at present. Take, for example, how fast people watch all of the season 3 episodes, in addition to viewer feedback and whether or not they watch the whole way through. The biggest reason to have confidence is probably just the fact that Netflix still needs to push their unscripted fare. They’ve gotten more of it courtesy of The Circle, Love is Blind, and Too Hot to Handle, but they need to stake their claim to as many different places as possible. That will make it easier to make them a go-to destination.

