NCIS: New Orleans season 7 spoilers: Health crisis to be addressed







We know that one of the big questions that a lot of people have out there is how a wide array of shows are going to get back to work amidst the global health crisis we’re all in. Beyond just that, there’s also the issue of whether or not the shows will choose to address it as a storyline.

This is a complicated situation, and one that has to happen on a show-by-show basis. We know that a lot of viewers are looking to get away from the current depressing climate that we’re all in, but it’s also a hard thing for various shows to ignore, especially ones that are trying to reflect society on some level. When it comes to NCIS: New Orleans, it does look like they’ll be spending at least one episode on the subject.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, cast member CCH Pounder confirmed that the opening episode will be about the pandemic, and it seems as though Loretta Wade will have a particular perspective on the subject. She will probably be more overwhelmed than ever before at the morgue because of everything that is going on there. Beyond just that, she tells the website that one of the deceased parties who shows up will be someone she knows, and someone she spoke to about the dangers of this crisis previously:

“It reflects on the first part of the [pandemic] situation with masks and people saying, ‘No, I’m fine! I don’t need to wear a mask.’ All of those things you hear in the community … So it’s quite a shock to her that she wasn’t listened to, or that it wasn’t that important to this person.”

We know that there are some episodes that were written as a part of season 6 but weren’t filmed. We do still think those stories could have a role eventually, but it makes some sense to look at current events first and foremost.

Hopefully, NCIS: New Orleans will begin production by September, but there are a lot of factors in place here.

