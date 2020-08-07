Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish talk Clanlands







We’re back today with another edition of Outlander notes, but within this piece, we’re talking Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish once more!

If you missed the announcement earlier this week, Sam and Graham’s upcoming book Clanlands, which is revolving around their journey together in Scotland, is going to be coming out on November 3 all over the world. Not only that, but author Diana Gabaldon is writing the foreword! This is a nice opportunity in order to hear from the woman responsible for starting the whole phenomenon, in addition to hearing some nice stories from Sam and Graham themselves.

Now, in the video below, you can have a chance to hear a little bit more from the two actors! They have some fun discussing the release-date news and discuss the process of writing the book. It’s really quite the unique promotional strategy — both are aware of the tremendous social-media following that the series has and with that, the sort of work that can be done just by showing their faces for virtual chats. It drums up excitement even if we are still a little under three months away from the book coming out.

For the record, we also think the timing for Clanlands makes perfect sense. Hopefully it will be out amidst the run of Men in Kilts on Starz and beyond that, it feels like it could serve as a great Christmas present to a lot of people out there!

