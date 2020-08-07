The Bachelorette: Did Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen break up?







We know this is a question that has reverberated through Bachelor Nation for weeks: Are Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen no more? The two have long been the subject of breakup rumors, and some of those have entered high gear over the past 24 hours.

In a new post over at E! News, a source claims that Becca and Garrett are done after being together for the past couple of years. They got engaged on her season of The Bachelorette, and they stayed together despite some of Garrett’s history of controversial Instagram likes, ones that led to questions as to whether or not they were compatible. Then recently, some comments from Garrett about the Thin Blue Line and the Blue Lives Matter movement led to more controversy, and her being put in a position where she had to address it on her podcast with Rachel Lindsay.

Here is what the E! source had to say about the state of their relationship:

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it … Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

Yet, it doesn’t feel firm that the relationship is over — at least at the moment. Becca herself responded to the report with an Instagram comment saying the following: “Lol, interesting ‘source’ … I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article.”

Does this mean that the two are together? Well, it may be a little bit complicated still given all of the rumors and evidence that is out there of trouble. Let’s just not jump to any conclusions here until the two announce anything specific.

Becca has been spotted on the set for the new season of The Bachelorette — she may have some sort of role in an episode, but don’t take this as any evidence that she’s competing. That’s bogus a million times over.

What do you think about these The Bachelorette rumors?

