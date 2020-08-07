Legends of Tomorrow season 6 spoilers: Olivia Swann staying on board







Following the end of Legends of Tomorrow season 5, we will admit that we weren’t sure that Olivia Swann would be staying put. It felt like a lot of her story was about her finding an element of personal redemption, and becoming at least tangentially a part of the Waverider community after starting the season as a Big Bad.

Yet, clearly the producers now have an interesting plan that they are figuring out for the future here. According to a report from TVLine, Swann has been promoted to series regular, meaning that there is a chance you’ll see all sorts of good stuff on the show moving forward. Our hope is that through these upcoming episodes, we’ll continue to see more growth for this character, but also a chance to move a little bit past everything that she went through involving her mother.

Given the Legends of Tomorrow trend of rotating characters out, we don’t think that they would bring Astra back unless they continued to have cool ideas. That still gives us a certain element of hope, at least for the time being.

Keeping Swann does help to ensure that Legends of Tomorrow does keep a certain amount of continuity. After all, the show has already lost Brandon Routh, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Courtney Ford in the past year, and we know that there will be at least one new character coming on board, as well. We may here some more announcements in the weeks ahead, but we don’t think that there’s going to be any hurry to make any announcements. After all, more than likely the show is not going to be on the air until we get around to the spring.

Hopefully, the upcoming DC FanDome event will shed some light on at least a few different things…

