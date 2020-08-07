Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: First Safety Suite results







Today in the Big Brother 22 All-Stars house, we ended up seeing the first occurrence of the Safety Suite so far this season. What is that? Well, think of it as an opportunity to dramatically change the events of a given week. Of course, it all depends on what happens within this suite.

Here is how this works. Each contestant has an opportunity to take part in one of these competitions, which are presumably going to be held over the course of the first few weeks of the season. If they opt to participate (they can’t do this every time) and win, they can earn safety for themselves and a “plus one,” someone they also want to help. If you and a friend are in danger, it’s a great way to give yourself another life in the game.

However, this competition comes with a risk — if you compete and lose, you may miss out on future chances. Also, even if you win you may end up exposing who your #1 ally is in the game unless you think super-strategically about it. It’s a toss-up to do it, in the end.

If you love Janelle and Kaysar, you can consider this to be great news — Kaysar won the competition! It sounds like they both played, Kaysar one, and he chose to save Janelle in the process. The two of them can now move forward in the game together, and it leaves Head of Household Cody in a very interesting position…

