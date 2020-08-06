Supergirl season 6: New poster focuses on Nia Nal as Dreamer







Let’s be honest here: It’s fun to talk about Supergirl season 6, but it’s not happening for a long time. First, you’ve got the global health crisis that everyone is going to have to weather. Then, you have to consider Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy. This show is not going to be coming back on the air until the spring of 2021, and that is at the very earliest. It’s far too early to know for certain as to when it will be back.

Yet, it’s never too early to start promoting the show, right? That is clearly the philosophy that the CW series has right now, judging at least from them releasing a new poster accenting one of their important characters in Nia Nal, surrounded by comic-book art in the background.

So why is Supergirl releasing a poster that does not prominently feature the series’ star? We think that a big part of it has to do with them just trying to find a way to showcase a lot of different cast members; we don’t think that there will be an absence of posters moving forward, and each one of them could be about a different familiar face. Also, Nicole Maines is wonderful in this role and deserves more screen time. There are so many different directions the show can take this character’s arc!

When Supergirl does eventually return with season 6, we would imagine that the top priority is going to be trying to tie up some of the loose ends that were left over from the end of last season. Following that, though, they will move on to tackle whatever they want to move into this season. We know that the writers often try to reflect the real world, so we wouldn’t be surprised if something similar happens here.

🌀 She's seen the future 🌀 #Supergirl Season 6 is coming 2021 to The CW! pic.twitter.com/m5o8T1MqVa — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) August 6, 2020

