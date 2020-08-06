Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 video: What is John up to?







Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 is slated to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend, and you better believe that there will be drama. Yet, not all of it is going to be the sort of drama that you would necessarily expect.

Want some more video evidence of this very thing? Then all you gotta do is look below (via Hollywood Life) as Monica gives Kayce a sense as to what his father is up to these days. To put it rather bluntly, he is spending the vast majority of his time around Tate and not really doing anything else. Does this mean that John is basically retired? Well, in her eyes that is exactly what that means … regardless of whether or not that is really the case.

But is John really preparing to hang up the cowboy hat once and for all? We wouldn’t exactly say that, as we think there’s a little bit of something more going on here. As for what, just think along the lines of John maybe just trying to figure out how to channel much of the pain and frustration that he is feeling. Think about it like this — he’s only recently found out about a devastating secret when it comes to Jamie and Beth, and Jamie also just realized that he was adopted. Add to this the war that is going on in regards to his land, and that is a lot for any one person to take on. It’s at least enough to make someone like him wanting to escape, even subconsciously.

Do we think that John is trying to set the ranch up for a future without him? Sure, but we don’t exactly think he is getting ready to say goodbye to everything that he has done and all the work that he has put in … at least not yet.

