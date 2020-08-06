Doom Patrol season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest







Following today’s big finale, let’s go ahead and talk about a Doom Patrol season 3 renewal. Is this something that we can expect to see happen?

For now, let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is nothing official as of yet about the future of the series. We’re hoping that we get to hear something more over the next little while, especially when you think about the complicated nature of the end of this season. Doom Patrol was not able to actually shoot their planned ending for the season, hence them concluding the run a full episode earlier than expected. Therefore, we have questions about the original plan and we’re beyond curious now as to what a season 3 could look like.

The unfortunate thing is that the process to renew Doom Patrol for another season could be complicated due to its home. DC Universe may not be around forever as a home for original, scripted content; nothing is confirmed as of yet, but it’s no coincidence that all of its original shows are pretty much available elsewhere. Stargirl, for example, is airing on The CW, while Doom Patrol itself also is available at HBO Max. It would probably be an HBO Max original in the event that it does come back for another season, and that’s something that we’re going to have to take a wait-and-see approach on by and large.

Hopefully, we’ll find out the news over the next few months. We don’t think studio Warner Bros. needs to be in that much of a rush here, given that there isn’t going to be an opportunity for anyone to go back into production in the immediate future anyway. Patience is a virtue for all of these people and executives can take their time and look at the numbers.

