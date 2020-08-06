Big Brother 22 All-Stars live feed spoilers: Safety Suite – VIP passes







What’s going on with the Safety Suite on Big Brother 22 All-Stars? At the end of this past episode, we saw Julie Chen describe that this would be the season’s big twist!

So what do we know about this twist right now? Obviously, it has the ability to keep some people safe, and we’ve already seen some people wearing some VIP lanyards. It sounds like players will have a decision to make as to whether or not to compete — it could be something where they’re only able to play so many times, so they don’t want to run the risk of ruining their chances in a future competition if they need it now. If they win, they may be able to be safe for the week alongside someone else. It could be a way to really shake up the game in the early going.

At the moment, it feels as though Kaysar and Janelle are in a little bit of danger here in the early going — neither one of them have that much of a relationship with Cody, and there wouldn’t be too much anger elsewhere among other players. Cody and Nicole have a relationship already, and they’ve talked working together. Meanwhile, Nicole has also talked with Ian about working something out and Cody is close to Tyler already.

The safety suite could end up being a fun addition that could make two people safe depending on how it goes — yet, it could also expose alliances, plus also show who is pretty terrified about their chances.

