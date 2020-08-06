The Good Doctor season 4 premiere will tackle global health crisis







For everyone out there curious as to what The Good Doctor season 4 premiere is going to be about, we now have an answer! Of course, we don’t think that anyone is going to be too surprised here…

According to a new report from TVLine, the upcoming season 4 premiere is going to revolve around the global health crisis, which of course is something that real-life doctors are dealing with still to this day. It’s inevitable that a show like this takes the pandemic on, mostly because it is a reflection of our world and there is a lot that can be said through this lens. This is not the first time that the show has tackled a story of this nature, as there was a two-part episode that aired during season 2 that focused on a more localized outbreak.

For some more news on The Good Doctor in video form, be sure to watch our take on what the future should hold below! Once you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for more insight and then view our show playlist. We’ll have further insight coming that you don’t want to miss.

The big question that the show has to think about here is just how long do you focus on a story like this, given that it’s clearly not going to stop being an issue in real-life hospitals for many more months. We don’t think The Good Doctor can tackle this story in the premiere and then forget about it; they may move on to other individual cases and stories, but our opinion is that it could still be lurking in the metaphorical shadows here and there. You will see and hear about it, even if it isn’t necessarily get center-stage treatment.

Related News – What hiccups are coming as we await the start of production?

What do you want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 4 premiere?

How will the story move forward after the fact? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news pertaining to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







