The Good Doctor season 4 filming on hold due to testing







While it seemed as though The Good Doctor season 4 was hoping to get production started in mid-August, we could be waiting a bit longer. Why? As you would expect, it has a good bit to do with the health crisis currently sweeping the globe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Freddie Highmore drama is currently stalling on some of the filming plans over testing during the pandemic. A spokesperson for studio Sony Pictures Television confirms that they are “working to resolve [the matter] with the BC Council,” a collective involving different local unions. The site claims that there are individuals on the production who want to be tested more frequently than the current stipulations allow, which makes some sense given that safety is always going to be paramount.

Also, this may speak somewhat to different perspectives on the crisis based on geography. Vancouver has been able to contain the spread of the virus better than almost any major city in the United States or Canada — hence, them having the regulations that they do. All persons traveling into British Columbia have been required to quarantine for 14 days, and there is still rigorous testing before anyone sets foot on the show’s set.

Hopefully, this situation can be resolved without too much of a delay, and we’ll be able to have The Good Doctor season 4 back at some point this fall. Safety remains the priority and we’re sure that everyone involved continues to acknowledge that throughout the entirety of this process.

