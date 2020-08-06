Agents of SHIELD series finale promo: The epic showdown is here!







Coming up Wednesday night on ABC, the end of the road is here for Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD. We’ve got a two-hour finale coming that should tie up a lot of loose ends. You’re finally going to see Fitz play a major role, and that Briana Venskus, Maximilian Osinski, Coy Stewart and Joel Stoffer are all going to return as well.

In the video below, you can see a good tease of some of the big battles that are coming up — we have Nathaniel and Sibyl trying to do everything that they can to destroy SHIELD once and for all. You’re going to see the agents do everything that they can in order to combat that. This is going to be a crazy, violent batch of episodes coming up, and we’re looking forward to seeing just what they look like.

Below, the full Agents of SHIELD series finale synopsis has more insight into what lies ahead:

“The End is at Hand/What We’re Fighting For” – With their backs against the wall and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. Watch the special two-hour series finale of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 (9:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

That title of “What We’re Fighting For” is a line said by Coulson, which helps to answer that question already. Given that the writers knew that this was going to be the ending long in advance, they had a good chance to plan all of this out and prepare themselves. Let’s just hope the story now lives up to our expectations!

