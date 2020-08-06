Big Brother 22 All-Stars: The Safety Suite is the first major twist







We knew entering Big Brother 22 All-Stars that there were going to be some big twists that happened from start to finish. Really, the only question we had was when they were going to happen … and, of course, what they would be.

Want some more news on Big Brother in video form? Then check out the latest below! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full Big Brother playlist. We will have more live feed updates there for the entirety of the season!

At the end of the premiere episode, host Julie Chen unveiled one that could have a pretty seismic impact on the rest of the season. What we know right now is that it’s called the Safety Suite, and there’s something in there every single houseguest is going to want.

Yet, that wasn’t the only big twist that we saw. At the end of the show, Julie also confirmed that there was another interesting twist on the way. You are going to see new rooms in the house introduced throughout the house, so the Safety Suite will not be the only one. It could actually save TWO different houseguests, so this could be a way to make sure that there are some unexpected surprises that unfold throughout all of the season.

Overall, we have one major takeaway from the premiere — this is going to be a fun, lively season. While we get worried about some twists here and there, we’re just thrilled that there is one. Different rooms could ensure that there is something different that happens every week … who wouldn’t want something like that?

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother right now, including the latest on the live feeds

What do you think about this new Big Brother 22 All-Stars twist?

Be sure to share in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news pertaining to the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







