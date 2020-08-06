Big Brother 22 All-Stars: Who won the first HoH Competition?







Tonight, the Big Brother 22 premiere came with a lot of different twists and turns. After all, this is All-Stars! This is where the stakes are higher and these contestants are going to have to do their best to take on every challenge that is possibly in front of them.

One of the first twists that we learned about was that a competition was starting immediately — houseguests in groups of four entered the house, and they had to find a way to answer a question. The top two would get to advance to the next part. Or, just Christmas. She was the only one who completed the challenge — Da’Vonne, Dani, and Nicole all lost. The next waves went through and within those, Nicole Anthony, Kevin, Ian, Memphis, and Cody were all able to finish on top.

Once everyone met each other said their greetings, it was time to get to the Head of Household Competition! Nicole A., Christmas, Kevin, Ian, Memphis, and Cody did battle for what was yet another live competition. The moment that we saw how this involved footwork, Cody was a shoo-in to win it … right? Well, he was dominant for a good part of the early going and it felt more or less unbeatable.

So yea, Cody is officially the first Head of Household. No shocker, though we did seriously think for a moment or two that Ian was going to beat him when he started to move down the course. Cody has a lot of power moving forward to dictate how a lot of the game will go!

Meanwhile, the envelopes that were drawn had either a money or a Have-Not ticket. Nicole, Kevin, and Memphis are joining Ian with that … while Christmas has $5,000.

