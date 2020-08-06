Tough as Nails episode 6 preview: Taking out the trash







Want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Tough as Nails episode 6 next week? Well, prepare yourself for an installment about garbage … a lot of garbage. You’re going to see that during the individual competition, and before that, you’re going to be able to see another complicated team challenge that is based on team work.

Ultimately, though, one of the most shocking things that we saw tonight was the end of Luis’ run on the show. He was easily the favorite in his showdown with Michelle but somehow, she keeps competing. It’s funny given that she was probably the most unlikely contender here; yet, she’s found a way to keep on fighting.

For a few more details about this episode and what lies ahead, be sure to check out the Tough as Nails episode 6 synopsis:

“Trash Day” – The two crews each look for an important win in the team competition when tasked with packing a moving van, and competitors look to avoid elimination during the individual competition by collecting and loading trash into a moving garbage truck, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, August 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the host and executive producer.

While we do have some great underdog stories at the moment within the world of this show, we still think that Danny and Murph are probably two of the more obvious favorites. Yet, even they could be vulnerable in the wrong setting. One of the things that we’ve seen with Tough as Nails over this season is that so much of it is based on what happens at just about every given moment.

Ultimately, we’re excited to see how the remainder of the season goes … but then also, how the endgame is going to work! There’s something exciting about that.

