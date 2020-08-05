The Haves and the Have Nots season 7 return date revealed at OWN







For everyone out there eager to learn about The Haves and the Have Nots season 7 return date, consider this piece your source!

Also, rejoice in the fact that OWN is not making you wait too long for new programming following the end of Greenleaf, which is wrapping with a series finale next week. On Tuesday, August 25 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the remainder of the current season is set to air. The series has been off the air since March, and there are still ten more installments to go before we reach the end of the run.

If you look below, you can see a teaser hyping up the show’s big return — we wish we could say that it gives a lot away in terms of what the future holds, other than that vengeance and karma, in a way, are going to be themes for what lies ahead. There are going to be some big surprises, and events are going to come rolling back on characters in a way that you would not really expect.

There will be some more details about some of these upcoming episodes over the coming weeks, but we don’t really expect the show to reinvent the wheel at all from what they have done before. We’re still anticipating the same amount of drama, action, and intrigue that we’ve come to expect through the past several seasons, just with a few more twists and wrinkles to the story.

In the end, kudos to OWN for finding a way to ensure that we all have something more to watch, especially at a time where honestly, there isn’t all that much happening. It’s one of the most quiet periods by far in recent TV history.

