Grey’s Anatomy season 17: Is early work being done behind the scenes?







There may not be a premiere date as of yet for Grey’s Anatomy season 17, but you can at least know this: The planning process is already underway!

In a new post on Twitter, series star Ellen Pompeo notes that the show is hoping to kick off production “in a few weeks” — there is no specific start date, but executive producer/frequent director Debbie Allen is already in prep. All of this is an encouraging sign that we could return to the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital at some point this fall, even if we’re going to have to wait for a good while in order to see it still.

As for what what we’re going to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17, you can more or less guarantee that there is going to be a lot of real-life stories that become a part of the show. When you are doing a medical drama while a global health crisis is going on, it’s inevitable that you have to focus on that in an enormous way. This could be one of the most trying times of all of these doctors’ lives, especially since many of them could be isolated from much of their friends and loved ones outside the hospital to ensure safety.

Also, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are also stories related to social justice that also find a way to be a part of the series. In general, Grey’s Anatomy is going to try and reflect the world as we see it today, and we’re sure that there are some character-specific stories that will also become apparent over time.

The plan is to start in a few weeks but don’t have an exact start date but @msdebbieallen is prepping! https://t.co/hyDmyD88kP — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 5, 2020

