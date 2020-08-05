Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Monica’s painful experience







Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 could prove to be an episode that send a chill down your spine. The title itself is intense — “I Killed a Man Today.” You may feel that even more when you look at some of the details. There is something big coming for Beth as she tries to take on both Willa and Roarke; yet, it’s the Monica storyline that has us the most worried.

For another tease with greater context, be sure to check out the full Yellowstone season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

Beth continues her battle with Willa Hayes and brings John a lucrative offer; Monica has a harrowing ordeal.

We’ve seen some teases already of some hardships coming Monica’s way, as we’ve seen her running in various teasers. With what we’ve seen happen within the Native American community so far this season, it’s possible that something could happen where she is captured or tormented by someone. The title could be a reference to something that she is forced to do.

So it does seem like Monica is going to have a big story coming up, though the truth here is that everyone is going to be taking on a lot over the course of the next few episodes. One of the largest questions that we have is how in the world all of these loose ends are going to be tied up in such a short period of time. We suppose it’s possible some stories could extend into season 4, but we’re probably going to need a few big, dramatic moments before we get around to that. We’re very worried that something big is going to happen to a main character before this particular batch of episodes wraps up.

As for the offer Beth is going to bring John … we have a hard time thinking that he’s going to accept it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Yellowstone

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back to get some more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







