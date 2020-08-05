Agents of SHIELD season 7 episode 12, 13 preview: The series finale







Next week on Agents of SHIELD, you are not only getting episode 12, but episode 13 with it. This is the end of the road, and the two-hour series finale event.

As you imagine there’s a lot of big stuff that will be transpiring over the course of these two hours. We have to see whether or not SHIELD can survive, whether the timeline is properly stabilized, and also what will become of the individual characters. We hope that the show ends in a way where the cast could appear in future MCU projects, especially since SHIELD has been a part of this world from the very beginning. There aren’t a lot of other organizations out there that find themselves in that place.

In true ABC fashion, they are not really handing down a lot of information about these final episodes in advance. Here is what we can say for now.

Season 7 episode 12, “The End is at Hand” – We imagine that this could be when a lot of the central action happens, with the finale meant to tackle the aftermath. Executive producer Jeffrey Bell wrote the episode, and he knows these characters backwards and forwards.

Season 7 episode 13, “What We’re Fighting For” – That’s the perfect title for the series finale, and this one should hit that message home. It was penned by fellow EP Jed Whedon, and this is where we’ll see how the story properly winds down.

Hopefully, these episodes honor the entire series’ run and give us a few things that we don’t expect. While we don’t need a lineup of near-constant cameos, it wouldn’t be a bad thing to remind people of precisely where we’ve come from.

What do you want to see on the two-hour Agents of SHIELD series finale event?

Do you have any particular theory as to how all of this is going to wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also remember to stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

