Dancing with the Stars 29: First promo focuses on Tyra Banks







The first Dancing with the Stars 29 promo has arrived courtesy of ABC, and there are a few takeaways that we’ve got from it.

First and foremost, let’s talk Tyra Banks. The entire preview is narrated by the show’s new host, who is facing a tough challenge coming in after the departure of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. While we still don’t understand the shake-up at all, we’re still willing to give Tyra a chance and see what sort of energy she brings to the show. After all, remember this — not everyone probably wanted to give Dancing with the Stars a chance at first! Who would’ve guessed a celebrity ballroom dancing show would become such an enormous hit!

One suggestion that we do get from the promo is that we’re likely going to have at least some of the same judges back. Bruno Tonioli is heavily featured and Carrie Ann Inaba commented on the Instagram version of the preview (see below) — the main questions we have are for Len Goodman, who typically travels out to do the show in the fall. With the uncertain nature of the world right now, we wouldn’t be shocked if he sits this version of the show out. Time will tell there.

The plan remains for Dancing with the Stars to air Mondays this fall — it seems like ABC has some sort of plan to make this work. As we’ve noted in the past, we do have our doubts that big-name celebrities are going to be too interested in taking part in a show like this during a global health crisis … but then again, it’s not like a lot of people are working right now.

