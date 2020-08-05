Power Book II: Ghost: See Michael Rainey Jr., cast in new photo







Now that we know that Power Book II: Ghost is set to arrive on Starz come Sunday, September 6, isn’t it nice to see a new photo?

Above is one of the first naps of Michael Rainey Jr. and the main cast for the Power sequel, which features him alongside original cast members Naturi Naughton and Shane Johnson — plus also newcomers Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

For those who haven’t heard, Blige is going to be playing Monet, a new kingpin who is going to have some interactions with Tariq moving forward as he tries to get the money necessary in order to get representation for his mother. Tasha is behind bars for the murder of Ghost — a crime that Tariq committed himself. Given that he’s attending a party school, the potential clientele is going to be there; he just has to find a way to get some of the product to them.

Method Man, meanwhile, is going to be playing Davis, the lawyer who Tariq is so desperate to hire. There’s a real understanding on his part that he needs the best in order for his mother to have a shot … but this guy’s services are not going to come cheap. He wants $500,000, with some of that probably due to the risk that he takes with a client like Tasha. It’s a high-profile case and if he loses it, it’s something that will live on in the headlines for a while.

Another big issue here is simply this: How can Tariq free Tasha, while also ensuring that he doesn’t take the fall for Ghost’s murder himself?

