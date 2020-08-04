Power Book II: Ghost trailer, official premiere date unveiled







For those out there who were very-much excited to check out Power Book II: Ghost on the air, consider this a dose of great news!

Today, Starz confirmed that come Sunday, September 6, new episodes are officially going to air on the network. What does that mean? Well, for starters, we’re going to have a chance to see twists and turns aplenty as Tariq starts to go about his journey.

For those who don’t remember, at the end of Power Book I we saw Tasha St. Patrick go to prison for the murder of Ghost — even if she wasn’t actually the one responsible for it. Tariq’s responsible for what happened, and that is going to lead to him desperately seeking a way to get her out. Enter Davis (Method Man), a high-powered defense attorney and the person who is going to potentially try to save Naturi Naughton’s character.

What’s the issue? He needs money, and that is going to lead to Tariq getting more into the game than ever before. He’s at a party school, and because of that, there are a lot of people who are going to be down with partying as much as humanly possible. Enter Monet, a powerful dealer who is going to be working with Tariq in order to spread her own influence.

Could Tariq become more like his father? Are we going to have Power cameos aplenty throughout? We know that there are a lot of exciting things coming from start to finish in Book II and we’re excited to see all of this play out.

