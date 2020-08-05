Love Island USA season 2 premiere date confirmed; early plans







For those out there who are curious about the Love Island USA season 2 premiere date, there’s no more confusion!

Today, CBS confirmed that the reality series is returning on Monday, August 24 with new episodes, which will air nightly at 9:00 p.m. Eastern alongside a two-hour show on Saturdays. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman are both slated to return.

Obviously, the big change coming with season 2 is that this time around, Love Island will not actually be taking place at an island at all. Instead, we’re going to see the singles head over to Sin City in Las Vegas, where they will be staying in a bubble-like environment for the sake of everyone’s safety. The crew will be adhering to strict guidelines — they will also be staying on location and will be required to wear PPE and follow very specific rules. As with Big Brother 22, the cast will be quarantined and tested leading up to the start of the premiere.

Love Island wasn’t necessarily a huge ratings hit for CBS last year, but with an absence of programming elsewhere, the hope is that this show can appeal to young viewers out there looking for an escape from the world. Plus, this franchise is so huge internationally that there is a hope that it will only expand in popularity as more and more people discover it.

Ultimately, what this show represents is some lighthearted summer fun. Sure, it is ridiculous and over-the-top, but we think that in general, there’s a lot to enjoy about it if you can just turn your brain off for a little while. The narration and the over-the-top, pseudo-real-time nature of it is what makes it so interesting in the first place.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Love Island USA

What do you most want to see on Love Island USA season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







