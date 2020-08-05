Tough as Nails episode 5 video: The quest for a Badge of Honor







Tough as Nails episode 5 is slated to arrive on CBS tomorrow night, and of course with that comes another team challenge.

As of late, things have not been going well for Savage Crew — they’ve lost three our of the first four tasks of this variety, and we’ve seen a lot of communication breakdowns and questions as to who the leader is going to be. That’s a tough spot for them to be in if they want to make up the deficit before we get close to the end of the season — they want a chance for that pool of prize money! $10,000 each for getting the most Badges of Honor is nothing to sneeze at.

As for the specific challenge that the two teams are having to face within this episode, they are all going to be moving barrels of oil around a rather immense field. They have to follow directions carefully in what is going to be a physical and mental challenge. You have to figure out the proper placement for these barrels on the truck and trailer, but also need the endurance in order to continue do move everything around.

As is the case often with Tough as Nails, we’re looking at a battle of attrition here. We’ll see how it plays out over time, but we’re rooting for Savage Crew for one specific reason — if Dirty Hands just gets a huge lead in some of these badges, then it makes some of these team challenges a little less exciting in the long-term. We want to believe that everyone still has a chance to grab that giant pool of money at the end of the season; fingers crossed that this is precisely what we see!

