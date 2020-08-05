SWAT season 4 filming officially underway; see EP’s message







We’ve wondered over the past couple of weeks whether or not SWAT season 4 was going to be ready to kick off production, mostly because there are SO many challenges. This is the first major network primetime show, at least of the scripted variety, to resume production in the Los Angeles area. Getting it back is a process that probably took more time and effort than any of us are probably aware of and can ever be aware of.

Yet, the good news is this: The show is back. It seems to have made it through most of the early hurdles and is getting back to work now. New episodes are hopefully going to air in the fall now, provided that there are no bumps in the road along the way. We don’t want to assume everything is going to go perfectly, even if it would obviously be great if it did.

In a new post on Twitter, here is some of what executive producer Aaron Rahsaan Thomas had to say on the subject of getting back:

We start day 1 production on season 4 of #SWAT today. An experience sure to be full of triumphs and lessons minute by minute. To the best cast and crew on TV, be safe, be responsible and #rollSWAT.

Here’s to hoping for some great episodes! There are going to be a lot of changes to how things are shot, as there will be safety accommodations aplenty including a lot of physical distancing and a potential reduction of scenes that could leave performers vulnerable. There are also going to be a lot of safety measures implemented for the crew, as well. We know a lot of guilds and unions needed to sign off on procedures before anyone could even step foot back on set.

