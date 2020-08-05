Siesta Key season 3 episode 21 spoilers: Enter New Year’s Eve







Given that tonight’s episode was centered around Christmas, doesn’t it make sense that Siesta Key season 3 episode 21 revolves around New Year’s Eve? It’s one of the biggest holidays out there in the Keys — just think about what happens at Key West every year! (Ironically, not all of this episode is even focusing on the Keys.)

Of course, this is the sort of show that isn’t going to just focus on a holiday, as there will be some other inevitable drama that is sprinkled in here, as well. We’ve got relationships taking off, some people dealing with jealousy, and of course arguments galore. Everyone is going to be starting to think towards their future, and that means some conflicts are going to arise.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Siesta Key season 3 episode 21 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

Juliette and Sam get closer when Sam takes the whole crew to Miami for New Year’s Eve; Kelsey’s jealous of Juliette’s career opportunity; BG and Camilla argue about Amanda; Madisson and Ish clash while house hunting in Siesta Key.

In general, we’re thinking that there’s going to be a lot of exciting stuff moving forward through the rest of the season … and at least, we’ll get an opportunity to see more of how these characters brace for whatever comes next. We’ve said it before, but there is something so strange about seeing some of these people spend their time out and about given the conditions of the world today. It was filmed prior to the health crisis, but at this point, doesn’t that feel like centuries ago?

In the end, let’s just all cross our fingers that some people end up happy, and we can actually get a good slice of life from the Siesta Key area around this time of year. That’s often as important as each individual story.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Siesta Key right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Siesta Key season 3 episode 21?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







