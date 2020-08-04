





Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’re going to be answering that question — not only that, but looking towards what the future holds for this super-strange season.

For some more news on America’s Got Talent in video form, be sure to check out what we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Let’s go ahead and get some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the talent show coming on the network tonight. Or, we should rephrase that — there is no episode featuring new performances. Tonight NBC is celebrating the 15th anniversary of America’s Got Talent by highlighting some of the best auditions from the past 15 seasons. (Or, really it’s just a bunch from the past seasons, mostly from the Simon Cowell era.)

The live shows for the talent competition are going to be kicking off next week, and presumably it seems like a lot of the acts will be performing in front of the judges! It looks like the producers are working to find a way to make this work, even in an era where a global health crisis is dominating the headlines.

So where are things going to go with the show moving forward? Here are the acts that you can expect to see on the next live show: Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria. There are 44 acts in general, so you will get to see four different live shows within this round before things start to progress forward.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

What do you want to see when it comes to America’s Got Talent moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







