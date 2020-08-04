Outlander notes: New Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin headlines!







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes — and it’s one focusing mostly on Sam Heughan and Richard Rankin especially.

We’ll kick things off here with the latest from Sam, who noted on Twitter (see the message below) that there is some big news coming on his upcoming Clanlands book that he co-authored alongside Graham McTavish. This book serves as a companion to the upcoming Men in Kilts, which revolves around the two of them journeying through Scotland to learn about its history and culture beyond everything that they know so far — which we imagine is rather considerable in the first place.

The Twitter posts mentions that more “exciting” news is coming this week, which is something great to look forward to. In general, right now it feels as though Clanlands and Men in Kilts are going to each help to tide us over until the premiere of season 6 … which is probably a long time away. It’s hard to imagine it being any sooner when you consider that filming has not even started as of yet!

Eek can’t wait to tell you!! Exciting news coming this week!

Thank you to everyone who has preordered!xx pic.twitter.com/dgGT8oyKp0 — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) August 4, 2020

Support artists through Richard Rankin’s music – Let’s also pass along some great work that Richard is doing today for the sake of others. In a new post on Twitter, the actor behind Roger confirmed that the song “The Longest Summer” is out. You can watch it now over at the link here — it’s a fantastic performance piece put on by the National Theatre of Scotland, written by Noisemaker and directed by Jemima Levick. Proceeds from the song (which is quite beautiful) are going to the Scenes for Survival Hardship Fund, a way to help those struggling in this community during this extraordinarily tough time.

Enjoy the song, and be sure to also purchase it at the link here. It could be tremendously helpful!

Here we go then. Our Scenes for Survival single ‘The Longest Summer’ is out. All proceeds go towards the @NTSonline Hardship fund – which is really helping the hardest hit areas in pie industry in Scotland. If you like it, get it! If you don’t like it – get it! https://t.co/GbrCMZhttV — Richard Rankin (@RikRankin) August 4, 2020

