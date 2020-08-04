Big Brother 22 All-Stars: When will live feeds begin?







For everyone out there wondering as to when the live feeds are going to begin for Big Brother 22 All-Stars, we finally have an answer!

Today, CBS confirmed that the live feeds are going to be kicking off on Wednesday, August 5, after the west-coast broadcast of the series premiere. They are stating that it will be at about 11:30 p.m. Pacific time or at 2:30 a.m. (technically on Thursday, August 6) on the East Coast. This means that you’re going to see almost the entirety of the season play out.

Here’s how CBS officially describes it:

BIG BROTHER Live Feeds: CBS All Access’ BIG BROTHER Live Feeds offer an in-depth, exclusive pass to the show across platforms. Fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the BIG BROTHER house when the Live Feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 PM, PT/2:30 AM, ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service.

Alas, we still have no official word as to whether or not the feeds will be available over on Big Brother After Dark, but at least the live feeds are going to be happening sooner rather than later.

Hopefully, this early start to feeds will serve as a nice gift for everyone out there who has been waiting forever in order to see the start of this season. Typically, by the time feeds come on, the houseguests have been in the house for more than a week.

