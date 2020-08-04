SWAT season 4: Shemar Moore prepares for the start of filming







In case you didn’t know already, tomorrow is set to be especially huge within the television world — SWAT season 4 will start production! The CBS series starring Shemar Moore is one of the first major network TV productions (at least scripted, anyway) to get back to work in the Los Angeles area, and we’re hoping that it will be a successful shoot where no problems are incurred. We know that there have been a lot of testing protocols put into place, and everyone is trying to move forward with safety in mind.

For Shemar himself, he is prepping in the best way he knows how: Training. The Instagram post below is a reminder, but there are plenty more on his account that serve the same result. He’s been able to keep his fitness strong despite being in such hard times, which is probably good given the endurance required for this job. You’re dressed in a lot of tactical gear while being outside, and it wouldn’t surprise us if masks are incorporated into some of the stories and scenes featuring the team — at least depending on how much current events factor into the story.

SWAT, in kicking off production tomorrow, should be able to meet some sort of fall premiere date. That is good since it could give it an opportunity to air alongside The Amazing Race and potentially SEAL Team as well. That show is currently in the process of pre-production, and we hope that it will be able to get into production before too long, as well.

For those who watched the end of season 3, you may know that it didn’t end as originally planned due to the filming shutdown. We’d imagine that some stories from the end of last season will be addressed, albeit in some altered way, before we can then start to get into the latest batch of episodes put together by the staff.

Related News – Check out more insight on SWAT and the future

What do you most want to see on SWAT season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around to get some more insight on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







