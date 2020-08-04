Why did Clare Crawley leave The Bachelorette, per reports?







To say the past few days have been eventful for The Bachelorette is putting it lightly, to say the least. What have we seen? Think along the lines of Clare Crawley seemingly leaving her season, which she was on for just a span of a short period of time, after seemingly falling hard for one of the suitors. Then, you also have Tayshia Adams now quarantining in preparation of being the new star of the show.

This is messy — very messy. It’s even more messy when you think about how all of the drama started. According to a source from People Magazine, Clare and one of her guys skated some of the typical rules of the show and found a way to develop a connection long before filming even started:

“One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking … By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out.”

We imagine that if it was obvious, the other guys on this season couldn’t have been altogether happy with the situation, either. Think about it from their point of view for a minute here — they went on the show thinking that they had a genuine opportunity at a relationship only to realize that it was all worthless. It’s hard to do much to sell yourself to an audience as a Bachelor in Paradise contender, as well, if the lead is just not into “the process.”

Is it great that Clare may have found someone? Sure, just as it’s great that Tayshia is the new lead apparently. How it all played out, meanwhile, is probably far from how production intended it.

What do you think about how everything went down here?

