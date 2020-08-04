Supernatural season 15: The current filming window for final episodes







Supernatural season 15 is close to the end of the road — as a matter of fact, production on the final episodes could be done within the next month and a half.

We’ve heard in the past that production on the CW series would be resuming in August, but now we have dates that are slightly more concrete. Think along the lines of August 18 through September 11. The cast has to properly quarantine and prepare for production in advance, as it is one of the stipulations that comes with working at the moment in British Columbia. It is one of the safer places to be right now amidst the global health crisis, but there are still a number of precautions that need to be taken.

Remember here that as exciting as this news is, for the time being everything is more or less tentative. Things can easily change and they already have for some other shows. The Good Doctor, for example, has experienced some bumps in the road as it tries to get started again over testing. There are some issues that could pop up, but we’re sure that the cast and crew would like this to be as smooth a process as possible. Jared Padalecki has another show to get to in Walker, and the entire group has already had to prolong the difficult emotional process of saying goodbye to a series that has been a part of their lives for years.

The plan is for The CW to air new episodes of Supernatural season 15 starting this fall. there are a number of installments that have already been filmed but have yet to air, and those will be paired with the ones that are being put together over the next several weeks. Get all of the feelings ready … you’re going to need them as the Impala prepares to drive off into the sunset.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Supernatural, including other insight on what the future holds

What do you want to see on Supernatural season 15 before you reach the ending?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







