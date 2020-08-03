The 100 season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for Shieldheda chaos







We know that it’s been a reasonably long wait, but come Wednesday night The 100 season 7 episode 10 is going to arrive. It’s enormous for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being the dramatic surge in story for Shiedheda. Now that JR Bourne’s character has revealed himself in a lot ways, he is now ready to act. That’s not something that he was altogether comfortable in doing all the time leading up to this.

So how does the character’s emergence change the game moving forward? For starters, you are going to see him emboldened. There’s not as much holding him back now, which indicates that things are only going to heat up and get more dramatic from here. He’s been preparing and now, he’s fully ready to strike.

For some more discussion on this very subject, be sure to check out some of what JR Bourne had to say on the subject to TV Guide:

“He is fully, fully, fully, steps ahead, sometimes even more than two … His fight is just beginning. This is the first stage of his coming out as Sheidheda, comfortable in his skin. Up to this point, he’s been setting the board, he’s been moving the pieces. He’s been playing, but it all ramps up. It gears up. He turns the volume up to 11 now.”

With that in mind, we have to be prepared for a lot of death within these final episodes. There are people directly in Shiedheda’s path who could be especially vulnerable, but there’s enough time here for a lot of different people to step into that position. For the time being, we can’t rule just about anyone out. They want to give you yet another reason to keep things building as we lead up to the series finale.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information right now on The 100, including further insight on what’s to come

What do you most want to see on The 100 season 7 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







