The 100 season 7 episode 10 spoilers: Prepare for ‘A Little Sacrifice’







Today, it was confirmed that The 100 season 7 episode 10 carries with it the title of “A Little Sacrifice.” So what can you expect over the course of this hour? Think along the lines of danger … and a lot of it.

There are some parts of the promo below that feel like old hat at this point. Take, for example, the status of Clarke in that room. It feels like she’s been in roughly the same place for the past few episodes now and we’re waiting to learn if she can find her way somewhere else. There is something exciting in that a lot of major characters are about to be in the same place (that’s been a relative rarity as of late), but there is also a serious possibility that a major character or two could be in danger. The person that the promo below has us the most concerned about is Levitt, but that may be an intentional bit of misdirection. The writers could want us looking one direction when, in reality, there are other concerns right in front of us.

If you are curious now to get some additional insight on what is to come, we suggest that you check out the full The 100 season 7 episode 10 synopsis below:

MOVEMENT – Sheidheda makes his move. Meanwhile, a Disciple goes rogue. Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Sherwin Shilati directed the episode written by Nikki Goldwaser (#709). Original airdate 8/5/2020.

As that synopsis and the promo note, we’re going to be stuck waiting a long time until the show returns on August 5. Hopefully at that point, we’re at least going to be on a run of episodes that take us through closer to the end of the series.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to The 100 now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The 100 season 7 episode 10?

Be sure to share right away in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some more news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







