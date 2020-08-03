Stargirl episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Heroes vs. villains … & heroes?







Next week on The CW and DC Universe, you’re going to have a chance to check out Stargirl episode 13. Suffice it to say, this installment is important. It’s the epic finale, and it’s also one where our heroes face one of their most monumental tasks yet. Not only is Courtney Whitmore going to have to battle the likes of Icicle and the Injustice Society of America, but there is another threat mixed in here, as well, in some of her own fellow heroes. (Warning: Spoilers from episode 12.)

You see, Brainwave has accomplished what amounts to a successful brain-washing scheme, leaving Stargirl in danger from Pat, of all people. It also seems like Shining Knight could be impacted, though the phot above gives us some hope that he is a-okay and not going to be anything other than his full self by the end of this.

Be prepared for a lot of big twists and turns, and then also potentially some sort of big cliffhanger at the end here. We know that there is not only a season 2 renewal at the moment, but that the producers are actively planning it. That gives us a lot of hope for whatever is coming up.

For some more details, be sure to check out the full Stargirl episode 13 synopsis below:

PRJOECT NEW AMERICA – As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#113). Original airdate 8/11/2020. Every episode of DC’S STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

