The Bachelorette spoilers: Is Tayshia Adams really the new lead?







Is Clare Crawley really going to be replaced by Tayshia Adams as the new star of ABC’s The Bachelorette? There were signs suggesting that this could be happening and now, it’s all starting to intensify.

Over the weekend, the rumors first started that Clare was going to be departing the show after developing feelings for one of her contenders. It sounds as though she didn’t want to continue the show at a certain point, but that hasn’t been confirmed. ABC still hasn’t confirmed anything now, but it is looking more and more like Tayshia will be coming on board as the lead for the second half of the season. Here is what one source had to say on the subject to E! News:

“The producers have told her that the season will still lead with Clare and her short-lived journey, and will show Clare falling in love with one of her suitors … Clare will then conclude her journey and announce that Tayshia is the lead.”

Odds are, what’s going to happen here is that the show will feature Clare’s journey, and there could even be a few updates on it later on while Tayshia’s time as the lead continues. We don’t think that ABC will forget totally about Clare once her part of the show ends, but they will have other priorities.

Because of the sudden apparent shift, we doubt that the producers will be able to cast any new guys. With that, we anticipate that Tayshia’s contenders will be a combination of guys already on location and maybe some who were previously around or were at least finalists. ABC does have a deep bench of possible contenders to choose from.

