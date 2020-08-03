World of Dance video: The Young Cast’s semi-final routine







World of Dance is set to come on NBC tomorrow night — are you prepared for what is coming up in the semi-finals? Things are getting serious in the competition, and we’re stoked to see what all of these people are bringing to the table.

In the video below, you can get a small taste of the action courtesy of a performance from The Young Cast. They are representing the groups and bringing a high-energy, incredibly-challenging routine to the table set to “Bohemian Rhapsody” — the David Garrett/Panic! at the Disco version.

It almost goes without saying here, but this is an incredibly tough routine to dance to. From start to finish, there is a lot of technical precision that is required here … and it doesn’t help that melodically, this is a song that frequently changes styles and tempos. That adds a little bit more to the general sense of excitement and professionalism that is here.

At the moment, The Young Cast may be in general one of the biggest underdog contenders to make it all the way to the finish line. Things did not exactly go their way at every single moment in the competition so far, but they have found a way to persevere and get to this point. If we were them, we would just approach things now as though every day brings with it its own unique set of challenges. If they are prepared for pretty much anything, than they will probably be able to withstand everything that is thrown at them. Just focus on yourself and ignore a lot of the external noise that can be thrown at you from a number of different directions.

In the end, this performance serves mostly to have us all the more excited about everything that is coming up across the board. How could you not be?

Related News – Be sure to get some additional World of Dance updates right away!

What do you want to see when it comes to World of Dance on Tuesday?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other updates on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







