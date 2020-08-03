Yellowstone season 3 episode 7: Wes Bentley on that Jamie reveal







There were a lot of signature moments at the heart of Yellowstone season 3 episode 7 on the Paramount Network. Yet, one of the biggest ones revolves very much around Jamie. In the midst of all sorts of crazy stuff that was going on at the ranch, Jamie learned that he was actually adopted. He’s had this huge secret that has been hidden from him for all of his life — regardless of whatever the intentions were here with it, it doesn’t change the fact that he feels totally detached now.

In a video that you can see over at the link here, Wes Bentley and Kevin Costner break down the emotion that went into the reveal and the ensuing aftermath of it. Both actors admit that this is potentially a turning point for the Jamie character like we haven’t seen before. We know already that Jamie is a guy who has his fair share of demons, and there is a good chance that this could cause some of them to come out more than ever. He may not feel linked to the Duttons in the same way anymore!

Meanwhile, Costner talks more about the John side of things: Back when his wife was alive, John would try to treat Jamie the same as the other kids and he did his best to love him. That still doesn’t subconsciously mean that the love is equal, though, given that there are some parts of this that may have turned out to be rather unbalanced at the very end of everything.

Our big takeaway from this is simple: These reveals put the Jamie character at a critical turning point within his life. This could cause him to view the entire world differently, or it could make him understand further that John did his best to help him. This is an unstable world filled at times with unstable characters. It’s hard to know for certain how things will land.

